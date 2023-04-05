Iberdrola bags $6bn deal selling gas assets in Mexico

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has signed an agreement to sell over 8,400MW of combined cycle gas in Mexico for around $6 billion (£4.8bn).

The transaction will be carried out with Mexico Infrastructure Partners, which will acquire 8,539MW of installed capacity, including 8,436MW of combined cycle gas and 103MW of wind power.

The deal will allow Iberdrola to continue to be the main private generator of renewable energy in Mexico while aligning with its decarbonisation commitments.

Approximately 87% of the installed capacity set to be divested under the agreement operates under the regime of Independent Energy Producers, which have contracts with the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

The plants involved in the agreement include Monterrey I and II, Altamira III and IV, Altamira V, Escobedo, La Laguna, Tamazunchale I, Baja California, Topolobampo II and Topolobampo III, as well as the wind asset La Venta III.

The agreement also includes privately operated combined cycle gas plants of Monterrey III and IV, Tamazunchale II and Enertek.

The agreement’s value may be modified based on the closing date of the transaction and other adjustments, the company said.