Mega 100MW battery project in Hampshire gets go-ahead

UK developer Penso Power has received planning approval for a 100MW connection capacity battery storage project in Bramley, Hampshire, south of Reading.

The project will connect to Scottish and Southern Energy Network’s (SSEN) distribution network and will be capable of deploying more than 250MWh of battery storage.

The Bramley project is part of a larger pipeline of large-scale battery storage initiatives in the UK that BW Energy Storage Systems committed to finance under an agreement with Penso Power.

Penso Power and BW ESS will be joint shareholders in the Bramley project, with Penso Power overseeing the project’s deployment and management once it is operational.

Penso Power’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Thwaites, said the Bramley project would play a critical role in supporting the UK’s energy security and guaranteeing the resilience of its power system.

The company aims to have the project operational by 2024.

BW ESS Managing Director Erik Strømsø congratulated the Penso team on its successful planning approval and said he was thrilled to be moving forward with the Bramley deployment, which marks the beginning of a significant investment programme for BW ESS in grid-scale batteries in the UK.