Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Mega 100MW battery project in Hampshire gets go-ahead

Penso Power has received planning approval for a 100MW battery storage development at Bramley in Hampshire – it is expected to go live by 2024

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 5 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

UK developer Penso Power has received planning approval for a 100MW connection capacity battery storage project in Bramley, Hampshire, south of Reading.

The project will connect to Scottish and Southern Energy Network’s (SSEN) distribution network and will be capable of deploying more than 250MWh of battery storage.

The Bramley project is part of a larger pipeline of large-scale battery storage initiatives in the UK that BW Energy Storage Systems committed to finance under an agreement with Penso Power.

Penso Power and BW ESS will be joint shareholders in the Bramley project, with Penso Power overseeing the project’s deployment and management once it is operational.

Penso Power’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Thwaites, said the Bramley project would play a critical role in supporting the UK’s energy security and guaranteeing the resilience of its power system.

The company aims to have the project operational by 2024.

BW ESS Managing Director Erik Strømsø congratulated the Penso team on its successful planning approval and said he was thrilled to be moving forward with the Bramley deployment, which marks the beginning of a significant investment programme for BW ESS in grid-scale batteries in the UK.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast