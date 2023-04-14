Efficiency & Environment, Technology, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

What is the ‘e’ in e-fuels?

In this week’s Net Hero Podcast we look to find out…

Kiran Bose
Friday 14 April 2023

“The E stands for electricity. That means the energy that’s in these fuels is coming from renewable electricity. That could be wind, solar or hydroenergy. This electrical energy from renewables is converted into hydrogen from electrolysis – and then this is converted into methanol, gasoline or kerosene.”

That’s the definition given by Markus Speith from Siemens Energy for the fuel that has been touted as the future of transport and net zero.

So, how can it be such a crucial cog in this green machine? Can petrol burned by your car actually be carbon-neutral?

Find out in this week’s Net Hero Podcast.

