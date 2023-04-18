Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Solar PPA prices take a dip in Europe: Is it a sunny forecast for renewables?

Solar PPA prices have dropped for the first time in two years in Europe, according to a new report, though overall wind and solar PPA prices remain 56% higher year over year

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 18 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Solar power purchase agreement (PPA) prices in Europe have fallen for the first time in two years, according to LevelTen Energy’s Q1 PPA Price Index report.

The report, which tracks clean energy price movements across 20 countries in Europe, found that solar prices dropped slightly quarter over quarter, decreasing by 4.7% to €73.20 (£64.6) per MWh.

However, wind prices have continued to rise, up 35% over the last six months due to permitting barriers and rising costs.

Overall, LevelTen’s wind and solar PPA price index across European markets rose 56% year over year, sitting at €88.88 (£78.4) per MWh.

While all markets except Spain experienced solar price drops, Spain remains Europe’s most active solar PPA market, with Greece catching up in second place.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast