Solar PPA prices take a dip in Europe: Is it a sunny forecast for renewables?

Solar power purchase agreement (PPA) prices in Europe have fallen for the first time in two years, according to LevelTen Energy’s Q1 PPA Price Index report.

The report, which tracks clean energy price movements across 20 countries in Europe, found that solar prices dropped slightly quarter over quarter, decreasing by 4.7% to €73.20 (£64.6) per MWh.

However, wind prices have continued to rise, up 35% over the last six months due to permitting barriers and rising costs.

Overall, LevelTen’s wind and solar PPA price index across European markets rose 56% year over year, sitting at €88.88 (£78.4) per MWh.

While all markets except Spain experienced solar price drops, Spain remains Europe’s most active solar PPA market, with Greece catching up in second place.