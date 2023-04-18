Ofgem: New code of practice strengthens protections for PPM customers

Today, all British domestic energy suppliers signed up to an updated Code of Practice and tougher Ofgem oversight for prepayment meters (PPMs).

The new Code of Practice strengthens protections for vulnerable customers and was developed in consultation with Energy UK and Citizens Advice and other key stakeholders.

Ofgem will monitor the implementation of the Code in detail.

Suppliers are required to work with customers who are struggling to pay their bills and limit bad debt.

Although PPMs can be helpful, they are not suitable for all vulnerable consumers – Ofgem is already investigating poor practice in this area.

The Code sets out high-risk categories where involuntary installations should be banned and clarifies that involuntary installation should always be the last resort. Suppliers should not restart involuntary PPMs until they demonstrate readiness to implement the new Code.

Ofgem will consult on incorporating the Code into suppliers’ licenses, making it legally enforceable. Existing rules and provisions remain enforceable, and Ofgem checks compliance against them.

The Code includes specific requirements for suppliers and their contractors, such as making at least 10 attempts to contact a customer before installing a PPM, carrying out a site welfare visit, and refraining from involuntary installations for high-risk customers.

Lead supplier representatives present on all warrant installations or site welfare visits must wear audio or body cameras.

Suppliers must also give a £30 credit per meter and reassess cases once customers have repaid their debts.

Jonathan Brearley, Chief Executive Officer of Ofgem, said: “This new Code of Practice means, for some people, PPMs should never be installed, and, for high-risk groups, their energy needs must be protected with a higher level of consideration.

“The Code requires suppliers to become more attuned to the needs of all their customers in vulnerable situations, including if their circumstances change and reassessing if or when they do, and apply better compassion and professional expertise.

“We expect the overall number of involuntary PPM installations will fall over time, and we recognise that a careful balance is required to help manage debt, while protecting customers in vulnerable situations. So, this Code, whilst an important next step, is not the end of the journey.”