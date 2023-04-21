Octopus opens seven wind farms in Europe

Octopus Energy has opened seven new onshore wind farms across Europe.

Located in the UK, Poland, Sweden, Germany and France, they have a combined capacity of 250MW.

The company has said that the seven projects can generate enough clean energy to power 250,000 homes each year – and have the same environmental impact as planting 1.3 million trees.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “It’s brilliant to see this flurry of wind farms we’ve built across Europe start generating clean power and we’ve got big plans to invest in lots more.

“New green energy is absolutely essential to accelerate our shift to a renewables-first economy and wean ourselves off expensive fossil fuels. To make sure this energy crisis is the very last one, we can build our way out through cheap green power.”