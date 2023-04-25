Finance & Markets, Top Stories

£160m worth of unused vouchers: customers urged to redeem energy bill support

Prepayment meter customers urged to claim £160 million in energy bill support before the scheme ends on June 30th

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 25 April 2023
Image: STUDIOMAX / Shutterstock

The government has today urged households on traditional prepayment meters to redeem their Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) vouchers before the scheme closes at the end of June.

While customers have so far claimed £620 million under the scheme, £160 million still remains unclaimed, official data shows.

The vouchers allow eligible customers, often in low income homes, to access discounts of up to £400 on their energy costs.

The scheme, together with the cap on energy prices, saw the government cover half of a typical household energy bill over the winter.

The government has also extended the Energy Price Guarantee to help customers save money.

The Minister for Energy Consumers and Affordability, Amanda Solloway, highlighted the impact of Putin’s “illegal war” on Ukraine on global energy prices and, in turn, people’s bills.

