Coal power generation era lasting for 50 years comes to a close at Drax

Drax has today announced the end of coal-fired power generation at its North Yorkshire power station.

Once Western Europe’s largest coal-fired power station, Drax Power Station now features four units converted to use biomass.

Drax has said it will begin decommissioning coal-related infrastructure at the site.

Will Gardiner, Drax Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “By converting the plant to use sustainable biomass we have not only continued generating the secure power millions of homes and businesses rely on, but we have also played a significant role in enabling the UK’s power system to decarbonise faster than any other in the world.

“We’re now planning to go further by using bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) to permanently remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year, and we are engaged in discussions with the UK Government to move this £2 billion project forward.”