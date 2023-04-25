Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Coal power generation era lasting for 50 years comes to a close at Drax

Drax has officially ceased 50 years of coal-based power generation at its North Yorkshire power station

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 25 April 2023
Image: Innovation engineer inspecting CCUS incubation area BECCS pilot plant at Drax Power Station, 2019

Drax has today announced the end of coal-fired power generation at its North Yorkshire power station.

Once Western Europe’s largest coal-fired power station, Drax Power Station now features four units converted to use biomass.

Drax has said it will begin decommissioning coal-related infrastructure at the site.

Will Gardiner, Drax Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “By converting the plant to use sustainable biomass we have not only continued generating the secure power millions of homes and businesses rely on, but we have also played a significant role in enabling the UK’s power system to decarbonise faster than any other in the world.

“We’re now planning to go further by using bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) to permanently remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year, and we are engaged in discussions with the UK Government to move this £2 billion project forward.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast