Germany to ban new gas boilers from 2024

The German Government has approved a bill that bans the installation of new gas and oil heating systems from 2024

Tuesday 25 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock.com

Germany‘s Federal Government has given its approval to a new bill that prohibits the installation of oil and gas heating systems in homes from 2024 onwards.

The move has been met with criticism from opposition parties who argue that it will impose unmanageable costs on homeowners.

However, the bill will require any heating system installed in new or old buildings after 1st January 2024, to be based on 65% renewable energy sources.

Certain exceptions will be granted for those with low incomes.

The aim of the legislation is to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, which have remained high in recent years.

According to Germany’s Federal Environment Agency, heating and cooling systems account for around 40% of the country’s energy consumption, making them a key area for emissions reductions.

Germany has already set itself an ambitious target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

