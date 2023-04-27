Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

‘Nearly 12m UK homes need energy retrofitting in five years’

A campaigning network of urban local authorities has called for an investment of £10 billion over the next five years to make one million of England’s most deprived homes energy efficient

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 27 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

To ensure that one million of England‘s most deprived homes become energy efficient, the UK government must pledge to invest £10 billion within the next five years.

According to SIGOMA, an association of councils in the country, approximately 56% of all dwellings in England currently possess an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D or lower.

The Yorkshire and Humber region has a rate of 63%, while the West Midlands and the North West follow with rates of 61% and 59%, respectively.

On the other hand, in London, the proportion of dwellings with an EPC Band ‘D’ or below rating is 50%, and in the South East, it stands at 54%.

Analysis indicates that currently, there are 12.6 million properties in England with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D or lower, and these properties are usually found in deprived areas.

Enhancing the energy efficiency of homes is essential to achieving the UK Government’s net zero goal and alleviating the cost-of-living crisis for the most underprivileged households and communities.

SIGOMA’s Chair, Councillor Sir Stephen Houghton, said that an immediate investment of £10 billion should be made available to provide retrofitting solutions that would help to improve the efficiency of 10% of the most deprived households across England.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast