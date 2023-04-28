Electricity prices charged unequally: Ofgem proposes changes to energy charges

Ofgem is asking for evidence on whether prepayment meter (PPM) and standard credit (SC) customers should pay the same amount for their energy as direct debit (DD) customers.

The UK energy regulator is interested in people’s views on how to adjust payment charges between different payment types.

The government has announced plans to align prepayment and direct debit charges from 1st July to 31st March next year, a move that is expected to be covered by £200 million from the Energy Price Guarantee.

Ministers have also requested a review on how to eliminate the prepayment meter ‘premium’ permanently from April next year.

The measure aims to ensure that energy consumers are charged fairly and equitably regardless of their payment method and is expected to benefit vulnerable households.

An Ofgem spokesperson told ELN: “Energy consumers are charged differently based on whether they pay by DD, PPMs or SC.

“Those on SC, who pay cash and cheque once they receive the bill, currently pay a higher rate than others – a gap that has widened during the energy crisis.

“We are asking for evidence on whether, and how, we should make these charges more equitable for PPM and SC customers.

“We have published five illustrative examples of how the costs could be equalised while still meeting the costs of providing the energy overall, showing analysis of the impacts on consumers by payment type.

“This is at a very early stage and the trade-offs are difficult, as it involves moving costs between payment types, protecting the most vulnerable households balanced with suppliers being able to fund costs of serving different customers.

“There is no solution where all customers will pay less – though we are clear that any option needs to be fair and transparent for all households.”