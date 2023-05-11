Government hosts first Net Zero Council

The UK government has held the first ever Net Zero Council.

Involving leaders from various sectors, the council’s role will be to help industries slash emissions.

Utilising the country’s position as a trailblazer in renewable energy is a top priority for all businesses and is a key part of the discussions taking place.

Energy Minister Graham Stuart and Co-op Group Chief Executive Shirine Khoury-Haq co-chaired the council – with firms including Lloyds, Siemens, HSBC and SSE a part of it.

Challenges facing SMEs in cutting their carbon is also of great importance to the council, which will look to come up with solutions for smaller companies that can be implemented across the industry.

By 2030, the government estimates that the UK will have 480,000 new green jobs in place – and the council has been given a role of ensuring the country is ready for this.

Graham Stuart said: “The UK has cut its emissions more than any other major economy and the Net Zero Council – meeting today for the first time – will ensure that leaders of UK businesses can help guide government and vice versa so that our environmental leadership translates into economic advantage.

“The Net Zero Council includes some of the most senior business and finance leaders in the country. I am grateful that such extraordinary people are prepared to contribute their knowledge, experience and talent for the benefit of both this country and future generations.”

Ms Khoury-Haq added: “We are in the grip of a climate crisis of humankind’s making and this is the single most important issue that the global community faces.

“It is vital that all businesses actively contribute to the net zero journey with vigour, as failure to seize this opportunity simply cannot be an option.”