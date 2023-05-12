‘Efficiency standards should be in place for all new homes’

When homes are sold, they must meet certain energy efficiency standards.

That’s the view of the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE), calling on the government to implement minimum standards that quash emissions and keep bills as low as possible.

In its report it alleges that eight million lofts and eight million solid wall properties currently remain uninsulated, inefficient and expensive as a result.

To bring more energy security to British homes, the trade association is calling for new regulations to be implemented for new buildings by 2026, including green finance to allow homeowners to make upgrades.

If these prove a success, the ADE calls for further measures to be implemented three years later.

Chris Friedler, Energy Efficiency Policy Manager at the ADE, said: “Implementing minimum energy efficiency standards on households at the point of sale will have a transformative impact on gas usage in the UK, thereby tackling climate change, enhancing energy security and reducing bills.

“Energy efficiency represents an affordable pathway to achieving net zero targets. It is crucial for the government to actively support an energy system that accelerates the rapid transition towards modern, energy efficient buildings – by doing so, it can ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “The government is improving energy efficiency including through our Great British Insulation Scheme which is set to upgrade around 300,000 of the country’s least energy efficient homes.

“All privately rented homes in England and Wales are required to meet a minimum standard of energy performance before they can be let.

“We have consulted on raising the standard and we are examining how we do this in a way that is fair in terms of costs to landlords, and in terms of what tenants should be able to expect.”