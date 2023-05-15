Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Potential takeover of UK gas grid ‘raises concerns’

Australian banking firm Macquarie could reportedly take full control of the UK’s gas grid in a £3 billion deal

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 15 May 2023
Image: National Grid

Macquarie’s potential £3 billion acquisition of full control of a crucial part of the UK’s gas grid has reportedly led to calls for UK ministers to intervene.

A consortium consisting of Macquarie Asset Management and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation had earlier acquired 60% of the equity in National Grid‘s gas transmission and meter business for £7.5 billion in January, with a clause in that deal giving the consortium first refusal on the remaining 40% from this summer, according to the Guardian.

The GMB union’s National Officer, Gary Carter, has expressed concerns about Macquarie’s potential full ownership of the UK’s gas transmission business, citing the need for significant investment to reach net zero and secure the country’s energy supply for future generations.

ELN has contacted National Grid for comment.

