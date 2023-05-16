Concerns over fuel overcharging: experts investigate potential price manipulation

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provided an update on its ongoing study of the road fuel market, revealing that higher pump prices may not solely be attributed to global factors.

While evidence points to fuel price increases being influenced by external factors like the Russian invasion of Ukraine, indications suggest that a decline in competition within the road fuel retail market has played a role.

According to the CMA’s findings, fuel margins have risen across the retail market, particularly for supermarkets, over the past four years.

As a result, average pump prices in 2022 for supermarket fuel appear to be approximately 5 pence per litre higher than they would have been if average percentage margins had remained at 2019 levels.

Internal documents suggest that at least one supermarket has significantly increased its internal forward-looking margin targets during this period.

Other supermarkets may have adjusted their pricing strategies in response to this change.

The CMA also expresses concerns about potentially weaker competition in the diesel market since the beginning of 2023.

Although some variation in diesel retail margins is expected due to the volatility of wholesale prices, the high margins observed in 2023 have persisted longer than anticipated.

The CMA aims to determine whether weaker competition contributes to this situation.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said: “The rising cost of living is putting people and businesses under sustained financial pressure. The CMA is determined to do what it can to ensure competition helps contain these pressures as much as possible.

“Our Road Fuel market study is nearly complete. Although much of the pressure on pump prices is down to global factors including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we have found evidence that suggests weakening retail competition is contributing to higher prices for drivers at the pumps.

“We are not satisfied that all the supermarkets have been sufficiently forthcoming with the evidence they have provided in our Road Fuel market study, so we will be calling them in for formal interviews to get to the bottom of what is going on. It is a priority for the CMA to publish a full and final report, including recommendations for action, by the beginning of July.”

Commenting on the news, Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: “Motorists are not cash cows and there’s no excuse for retailers not passing on falling fuel prices quickly.

“Supermarket bosses must fully cooperate with the CMA investigation and I won’t hesitate to take action if they don’t.”