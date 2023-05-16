Octopus unveils three wind farm deals

Octopus Energy‘s generation arm has announced its investment in three new wind farms in France.

The three wind farms, Croix Erable, Bertaut, and Le Langrois, collectively have a capacity of 49MW.

This addition brings Octopus Energy‘s total wind farm count in France to 13, complementing the 14 solar farms already under its management.

Construction has already commenced in the Vienne and Haute Marne regions, with operational readiness scheduled for 2023 and 2024.

These wind farms are predicted to generate enough clean energy to power approximately 30,000 households.

This investment follows Octopus Energy Group’s recent commitment to inject €1 billion (£870 million) into the French green energy market over the next two years.