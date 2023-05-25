Will Tata Group build a gigafactory in Somerset?

Somerset is on the cusp of an economic transformation as Tata Group, the parent company of Jaguar Land Rover, reportedly plans to establish an electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in the region.

The move is predicted to inject billions into the local economy and create numerous job opportunities, according to industry reports.

The BBC reported that Tata Group is preparing to sign a deal soon as the Chair of Tata will meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the middle of next week.

Sources say the decision to choose the UK over Spain for this venture underscores Tata Group’s confidence in the nation’s potential for innovation and investment.

Last week, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt suggested that the gigafactory deal could be on the verge of completion, emphasising the UK’s strong focus on securing EV manufacturing capacity.