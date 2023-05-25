Government urged to launch per-mile charging system for EVs

The government has been urged to replace fuel duty and vehicle excise duty with a system that charges per mile driven.

A new report from the think tank Centre for Policy Studies suggests a smarter approach to taxing drivers.

To be fair, people living in rural areas would have higher mileage allowances, according to the report.

Initially, this system would only apply to electric vehicles (EVs), which would still pay less than petrol or diesel vehicles, analysts have suggested.

They estimate that in the fiscal year 2021/22, drivers paid £33 billion in fuel duty and vehicle excise duty.

However, in the same period, the government allocated £5.4 billion to national roads and £6.4 billion to local roads, according to the report which suggests this imbalance raises concerns regarding fairness for both drivers and the general public.

An HM Treasury spokesperson told ELN: “We are making sure that motoring tax revenues keep pace with the switch to electric vehicles, whilst keeping it affordable for consumers, and have no plans to introduce road pricing.

“With the EV transition accelerating, it’s right that all drivers start to make a fair tax contribution through changes to Vehicle Excise Duty but we continue to support the EV revolution through over £2.5 billion in incentives.”