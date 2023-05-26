Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy prices stuck in high gear for next two years, warns regulator

Ofgem’s Jonathan Brearley has predicted a prolonged period of elevated electricity and gas prices

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 26 May 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The head of Ofgem, Jonathan Brearley, has stated that he anticipates electricity and gas prices to remain relatively high “in the medium term.”

His remarks come as consumers continue to grapple with soaring energy bills following the surge in prices that began in late 2021.

When pressed for clarification on the timeframe, an official from Ofgem explained that Brearley’s comments implied a duration of at least two years.

This forecast suggests that households and businesses should not expect a significant drop in energy costs in the near future.

According to industry experts, energy bills are set to stay approximately 60% higher than they were prior to the energy price surge.

Yesterday, Ofgem announced that the energy price cap, which aims to protect consumers from excessively high prices, is scheduled to decrease from £3,280 to £2,074 starting in July.

While this reduction may offer some relief, it falls short of fully mitigating the overall impact of the ongoing price surge. 

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast