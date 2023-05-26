‘Networked ground source heat pumps key to UK’s decarbonisation’

A study on networked ground source heat pumps (GSHPs) and heat demand flexibility reveals significant benefits for households and the energy system.

The study by energy consultant Element Energy explores the potential impact of increasing the proportion of networked GSHPs and examines the use of heat batteries and heat demand flexibility by 2050.

Key findings include a potential reduction of up to 24 TWh in Britain’s annual electricity consumption by 2050, equivalent to the output of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.

The study also highlights the possibility of reducing annual peak electricity demand by up to 36 GW, resulting in potential savings of £15.1 billion per year in electricity system costs.

Furthermore, networked GSHPs are shown to be almost 20% cheaper to install and operate annually compared to air source heat pumps (ASHPs), while consuming 40% less electricity for the same heat output.