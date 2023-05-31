Solar-battery project secures funding for direct transmission integration

Cero Generation and Enso Energy have successfully secured financing for a 49.5MW/99MWh battery storage system in South Gloucestershire.

The battery will be located alongside the 49.9MW Larks Green solar farm, which became operational in May.

This project is believed to be the first in the UK to combine solar and battery storage, feeding electricity directly into the transmission network.

By sharing the same connection point as the solar farm, the battery is expected to enhance the site’s efficiency, increase clean energy output, reduce costs for consumers and provide a reliable power source.

Cero has appointed EDF to optimise the battery’s performance through its trading platform.