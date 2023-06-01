Homes turned into vertical solar farms

Scientists at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University have set a new world record for a type of solar cell.

The breakthrough in organic solar cells (OSCs) holds promise for various applications, including solar panels integrated into buildings and windows.

The researchers developed a technique that improved the stability of OSCs, achieving a power-conversion efficiency of 19.3%.

This advancement marks progress in utilising solar energy more effectively.

By harnessing this technology, homes could be transformed into sources of renewable energy.

This means that buildings, including residential properties, could generate electricity by integrating solar panels directly into their structures.