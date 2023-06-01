Efficiency & Environment

Homes turned into vertical solar farms

A breakthrough in solar technology could transform homes into vertical solar farms, as researchers achieve higher efficiency and lower costs in solar panels

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 1 June 2023
Image: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Scientists at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University have set a new world record for a type of solar cell.

The breakthrough in organic solar cells (OSCs) holds promise for various applications, including solar panels integrated into buildings and windows.

The researchers developed a technique that improved the stability of OSCs, achieving a power-conversion efficiency of 19.3%.

This advancement marks progress in utilising solar energy more effectively.

By harnessing this technology, homes could be transformed into sources of renewable energy.

This means that buildings, including residential properties, could generate electricity by integrating solar panels directly into their structures.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast