Majority of Brits ‘unwilling to participate in hydrogen heating trials’

A recent YouGov poll conducted on behalf of the Warm This Winter campaign has revealed that a significant majority of surveyed Britons would decline the opportunity to participate in hydrogen heating trials.

The poll, which interviewed 2,193 people online, found that only 15% of respondents would choose to take part, while nearly three-in-five rejected the idea outright.

The survey results come amidst ongoing discussions in parliament regarding the Energy Bill, which proposes the establishment of trial “hydrogen villages” in towns such as Whitby and Redcar in northern England.

Explosion risks and high costs were the leading concerns expressed by respondents in the poll regarding hydrogen heating.

Close to half of the participants expressed worry about hydrogen being four times as explosive as gas, while 46% were concerned that hydrogen heating could lead to an average increase of 70% in energy bills.

Alice Harrison, Fossil Fuels Campaign Leader at Global Witness and part of the Warm This Winter campaign argued that any government pursuing hydrogen heating in the face of such opposition would risk being out of touch.