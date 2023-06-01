Jaguar recalls I-PACE electric SUVs over fire risk

Jaguar is recalling over 6,000 I-PACE electric SUVs in the US due to the risk of high-voltage battery fires, prompting the company to advise owners to park their vehicles outdoors.

Documents released by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that the recall applies to all I-PACE SUVs manufactured between 2019 and 2024.

LG Energy Solution is the manufacturer of the vehicle batteries.

A Jaguar spokesperson told Energy Live News (ELN): “Jaguar is voluntarily recalling Jaguar I-PACE vehicles to perform a software update for the traction battery.

“We will contact affected clients and ask them to take their vehicle to a Jaguar authorised repairer who will carry out the required inspection and download, free of charge.

“This precautionary measure reflects our commitment to the safety of our clients and vehicles.”

An LG Energy Solution spokesperson told ELN: “While the incidents remain under investigation, Jaguar is taking proactive steps by updating the Battery Energy Control Module software to monitor the battery operational status to protect the safety of consumers.

“LG Energy Solution continues to closely work with our client Jaguar Land Rover to ensure that the investigation is concluded.”