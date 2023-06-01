UK hydrogen-ready boilers face ‘greenwashing’ warning

Businesses promoting boilers as ‘hydrogen-blend’ or ‘hydrogen-ready’ may engage in greenwashing tactics, deceiving consumers into believing that these products are more environmentally friendly than they actually are.

Efforts to promote the wider adoption of low carbon heating systems could be hindered by misleading marketing tactics, according to a new report by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The CMA notes that these ‘hydrogen-blend’ or ‘hydrogen-ready’ boilers emit the same amount of carbon emissions as standard gas boilers due to the current unavailability of hydrogen fuel for home heating.

The CMA report also draws attention to the complexity surrounding ‘green home’ heating technologies and the lack of accessible information, posing challenges for consumers.

George Lusty, Senior Director for Consumer Protection at the CMA, said: “While many businesses will be operating in the best interests of their customers, some businesses appear to be misleading people into buying their products.

“This needs to stop. We will now be exploring these concerns further, including whether to take enforcement action.”