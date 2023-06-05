UK EVs surge in popularity

May witnessed a significant surge in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), with a 58.7% year-on-year increase.

According to the most recent report by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), 24,513 battery-electric vehicles joined the UK’s roads during the month, securing a 16.9% market share.

Petrol-powered cars continue to dominate the British automotive market, accounting for 57.1% of all registrations last month.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “After the difficult, Covid-constrained supply issues of the last few years, it’s good to see the new car market maintain its upward trend and the fact that growth is, increasingly, green growth is hugely encouraging.

“Transforming the market nationwide, however, and at an even greater pace means we must increase demand and help any reticent driver overcome any concerns about electric vehicles.

“This will require every stakeholder – industry, government, chargepoint operators and energy companies – to play their part, accelerating investment to drive decarbonisation.”