Oil prices surge as Saudi Arabia commits to output reductions

Oil prices have experienced a notable increase following Saudi Arabia’s announcement of cutting one million barrels per day in July

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 5 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Oil prices have rallied after Saudi Arabia pledged to implement production cuts of one million barrels per day (bpd) in July.

This announcement, along with ongoing production reductions by other members of OPEC+, aims to bolster oil prices that have been facing significant challenges.

OPEC+ is a group of oil-producing nations that collectively account for around 40% of global crude oil production.

Their decisions have a substantial impact on the energy market and can influence oil prices worldwide.

During Monday’s Asian trade, Brent crude oil witnessed a surge of up to 2.4%, reaching around $77 (£62.1) per barrel.

