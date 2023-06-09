Efficiency & Environment

El Niño has started

Scientists think the incoming heat could make 2024 the hottest year on record

Big Zero Show 2023

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Friday 9 June 2023
Image: Golden_Hind / Shutterstock

El Niño has started in the Pacific Ocean.

This is where the ocean surface warms above average temperatures, which sees the rest of the world get hotter.

Scientists predicted that an El Niño would be returning this year after recent years being dominated by La Niña, which is its cooler equivalent, and this has helped somewhat control temperatures.

However, the emergence of this new natural weather event is expected to bring record heat in 2024, with researchers stating that combined with human-induced climate change, this could see temperatures peak the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement.

The previous hottest year on record is 2016 – the last time an El Niño took place.

Michelle L’Heureux, a scientist at the US National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration, said: “El Niño conditions are present. This is a very weak signal. But we believe that we’re starting to see these conditions and that they will continue to intensify. Our weekly value is 0.8°C this past week.”

This is even higher than the 0.5°C increase in ocean temperatures that American scientists use to gauge whether the weather event is in play or not.

Miss L’Heureux continued: “We’re actually likely to see global mean temperatures that might become more of a regular thing in five to ten years’ time, so it does give us that sort of portal on the future. And I think that’s why it’s alarming to some people because these are our new thresholds and El Niño is providing an accelerant on that.”

Adam Scaife from the UK Met Office added: “A new record for global temperature next year is definitely plausible. It depends how big the El Niño turns out to be – a big El Niño at the end of this year gives a high chance that we will have a new record, global temperature in 2024.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast