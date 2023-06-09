Finance & Markets

Heatwave warning: Britons face £50 weekly surge in electricity bills

As temperatures soar, households are warned of a potential £50 weekly increase in electricity bills, driven by the energy crisis and the rising cost of cooling appliances

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 9 June 2023
Britons are being cautioned about a significant surge in electricity bills as the first heatwave of the year hits the country.

The cost of staying cool has soared by over 75% in the past two years due to the ongoing energy crisis, prompting households to be mindful of the financial impact when using fans or air conditioning units.

According to uSwitch, approximately two million households with air conditioning units could collectively face a staggering £71 million weekly energy bill.

Additionally, the use of desktop fans is expected to cost Britons nearly £3 million per week.

