‘Bureaucratic’ electricity grid hampers energy investment

RWE has highlighted the slow and “bureaucratic” process of grid connection, causing significant delays for low carbon projects and posing a risk to the government’s decarbonisation targets

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 16 June 2023
Image: RWE

Power generator RWE has voiced concerns over the “slow and bureaucratic” process of connecting to the electricity grid, which is hindering billions of pounds in energy investment.

RWE aims to invest up to £15 billion in clean energy projects by 2030 to support the country’s energy transition.

However, the lack of a stable and supportive policy framework, along with delays in grid connection, is impeding progress, Tom Glover, UK Chairman of RWE has said.

To fully decarbonise the power sector by 2035, RWE emphasises the need for a faster and more ambitious approach to overcome the significant barriers that impede the development of low carbon power.

One of the main obstacles is the inadequate grid infrastructure, which poses challenges such as network charging and the reform of Contracts for Difference.

While there have been recent initiatives to address these issues, the reality is that the process of grid connection remains slow and burdensome, Glover explained.

RWE’s low carbon projects, for instance, face delays of two to five years solely due to grid limitations.

