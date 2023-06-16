Has Shell abandoned its annual oil reduction cuts?

Oil and gas major Shell has reportedly announced a change in its approach by abandoning plans to decrease oil production on an annual basis for the remainder of the decade.

In its 2021 strategy, Shell had initially outlined its intention to achieve a gradual reduction in oil production by approximately 1-2% per year.

However, according to reports, the company has now revised its trajectory, opting to maintain stable production levels until 2030 instead of implementing the planned cuts.

As part of its revised strategy, Shell intends to invest a sum of $40 billion (£31bn) in oil and gas production between 2023 and 2035, in contrast to allocating an estimated $10-15 billion (£7.8-£11.7bn) towards “low-carbon” products.

Sources within the company have highlighted that the previously set production target was established in 2021 based on a baseline production figure from 2019.

Notably, Shell’s production output has already witnessed a significant decline, reducing by approximately 20% from 1.9 million boe/day in 2019 to 1.5 million boe/day in 2022.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates a further slight decrease to approximately 1.4 million boe/day.

A Shell spokesperson told ELN: “Our target of a reduction in oil production by 2030 has not changed. We have just met it eight years early.”