Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Scottish Government proposes gas boiler ban in new buildings from 2024

New regulations proposed by the Scottish Government aim to ban gas boilers in new buildings starting in April 2024

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 16 June 2023
Image: Alexander Raths / Shutterstock

The Scottish Government has unveiled plans to prohibit the installation of gas boilers in new buildings starting in spring 2024.

The proposed regulations aim to curb greenhouse gas emissions by preventing the use of heating systems that produce a significant amount of emissions during normal operation.

The proposed regulations highlight the need for heating systems that produce “no more than a negligible level of greenhouse gas emissions” during operation.

Gas boilers are a significant contributor to carbon dioxide emissions and by eliminating their use in new buildings, Scotland intends to take a proactive step in reducing its environmental impact.

If approved by Holyrood, the ban on gas boilers would be applicable to both residential and commercial properties.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast