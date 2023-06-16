Scottish Government proposes gas boiler ban in new buildings from 2024

The Scottish Government has unveiled plans to prohibit the installation of gas boilers in new buildings starting in spring 2024.

The proposed regulations aim to curb greenhouse gas emissions by preventing the use of heating systems that produce a significant amount of emissions during normal operation.

The proposed regulations highlight the need for heating systems that produce “no more than a negligible level of greenhouse gas emissions” during operation.

Gas boilers are a significant contributor to carbon dioxide emissions and by eliminating their use in new buildings, Scotland intends to take a proactive step in reducing its environmental impact.

If approved by Holyrood, the ban on gas boilers would be applicable to both residential and commercial properties.