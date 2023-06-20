Ofgem seeks performance data to set DSO targets

Ofgem has called on electricity distribution networks to submit performance data in order to establish targets for their roles as distribution system operators (DSOs).

While targets were not implemented in the first year of the RIIO ED2 price controls, Ofgem is now seeking data to calibrate the associated rewards and penalties for the second year.

The requested data includes forecasts for the secondary network visibility (NVt) metric and RRE 2: primary network forecasting accuracy for the regulatory year 2023/24.

Additionally, projections of actual outturn performance for the metrics of flexibility reinforcement deferral (FDt), secondary network visibility (NVt), and curtailment efficiency (CEt) for the regulatory years 2023/24 to 2027/28 are also required.

Ofgem invites licensees to provide their views on sensitivities, the margin of error within the data and any challenges encountered in its analysis.

This feedback will help Ofgem in the process of setting targets and maximum reward/penalty scores.