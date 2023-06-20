World’s largest wind farm construction begins in UK with largest jack-up vessel

The UK’s ambitions for renewable energy take a significant stride forward as the largest jack-up vessel in the world, Voltaire, reaches the country’s shores.

Voltaire, built by the Jan De Nul Group, will undertake its inaugural assignment – the construction of the highly anticipated Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

This colossal vessel will be responsible for installing a total of 277 GE Renewable Energy Haliade-X offshore wind turbines across all three phases of the project.

Equipped with a lifting capacity surpassing 3,000 tonnes, Voltaire is designed to meet the engineering challenges posed by these gigantic turbines.

Notably, Voltaire sets a new standard as the first seaworthy installation vessel classified as an ultra-low emission vessel, boasting a cutting-edge exhaust filtering system.