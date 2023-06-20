ScottishPower scores big with women’s football partnership

ScottishPower has announced a partnership with Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) and the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) to support women’s football in Scotland.

As part of the agreement, ScottishPower will become the Principal Partner of both SWF and SWPL, sponsoring the Scottish Youth Challenge Cups and the Scottish Women’s Highlands and Islands League.

The aim is to promote equality, inspire participation among young girls and provide support to remote communities across Scotland.

Keith Anderson, Chief Executive of ScottishPower, said: “We want to energise women’s football for both current and future generations and build a community of players that inspire even more people to play and enjoy the game.

“It’s an exciting time for the women’s game in Scotland with record attendances and fiercely contested competitions and I’m thrilled ScottishPower will play its part in helping to inspire girls to participate and support the development of infrastructure around the country to make this easier than ever.”