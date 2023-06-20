New Ofgem senior leadership team arrangements

Ofgem has announced several key appointments to its senior leadership team.

Akshay Kaul has been appointed as Director General, Infrastructure, while Tim Jarvis will take on the role of Director General, Markets.

Melinda Johnson will serve as Chief Operating Officer, Charlotte Friel as Security and Resilience Officer, Stuart Okin as Director of Cyber Regulation and Peter Bingham as interim Director for System Planning, Engineering and Technology.

Neil Lawrence has transitioned to Director of Delivery and Schemes and Neil Kenward will assume overall responsibility for the Retail Directorate as Interim Director General, Markets.

These appointments aim to bolster Ofgem’s capabilities in ensuring fair prices, fostering resilience, and driving the transition to a low carbon future.