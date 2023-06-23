British Gas: Half-price electricity on Sundays

British Gas has introduced a new initiative called ‘Summer Sundays’ to offer customers savings on electricity.

As part of the PeakSave scheme, customers can enjoy a 50% discount on electricity between 11am and 4pm every Sunday.

The discount is available from 25th June to 24th September for both new and existing PeakSave customers.

By participating in ‘Summer Sundays,’ customers can potentially save up to £5 million by September, the energy supplier said.

The savings will be credited on their energy bills.

PeakSave was developed as part of the National Grid’s Demand Flexibility Service to explore ways to manage energy consumption and support greener energy.

Sundays were chosen due to lower demand from businesses, resulting in more renewable energy available in the UK’s energy system.

Research shows that households tend to use more electricity on Sundays for activities like making tea, cooking Sunday roasts, doing chores and watching TV.

Customers are not required to change their normal activities, but they can save more by doing energy-intensive tasks on Sundays.