No hydrogen levy on energy bills, Grant Shapps reveals

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed that households will be spared from an energy bill levy intended to support the hydrogen industry.

Instead of burdening families with an expected £120 price increase, Shapps has expressed his preference for alternative funding methods to drive the government’s net zero agenda.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph Grant Shapps said: “We know we need to fund this transition, but we don’t want to do it through household levies.”

Ministers have been exploring the possibility of financing the hydrogen industry by implementing a levy on energy bills, similar to the long-standing practice of supporting renewable energy initiatives.

These proposals are part of the ongoing Energy Bill currently progressing through the Parliament.