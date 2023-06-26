Finance & Markets, Top Stories

No hydrogen levy on energy bills, Grant Shapps reveals

The Energy Security Secretary has stated that households will not be subject to an expected £120 price increase as part of a levy to support the hydrogen industry

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 26 June 2023
Image: Sean Aidan Calderbank / Shutterstock

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed that households will be spared from an energy bill levy intended to support the hydrogen industry.

Instead of burdening families with an expected £120 price increase, Shapps has expressed his preference for alternative funding methods to drive the government’s net zero agenda.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph Grant Shapps said: “We know we need to fund this transition, but we don’t want to do it through household levies.”

Ministers have been exploring the possibility of financing the hydrogen industry by implementing a levy on energy bills, similar to the long-standing practice of supporting renewable energy initiatives.

These proposals are part of the ongoing Energy Bill currently progressing through the Parliament.

