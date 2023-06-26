Efficiency & Environment

Solar panels worth £5,500 stolen from energy farm

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information regarding the theft of solar panels

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 26 June 2023
Image: Milos Muller / Shutterstock

Solar panels worth around £5,500 were stolen from an energy farm near Wellingborough.

The theft occurred between Tuesday 20th June, at 10:30pm and Wednesday 21st June, at 3 am.

The incident took place when “unknown suspects” entered Chelveston Renewable Energy Park, located in Chelveston Airfield and “stole 52 solar panels from the site”.

Northamptonshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and information regarding the theft.

They are urging anyone with relevant details, such as CCTV footage, smart doorbell recordings, or dash-cam footage, to get in touch with them by dialling 101.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson, told ELN: “Anyone with information about the theft of these solar panels is encouraged to call us on 101. Similarly, we would ask anyone in the local area to check their CCTV, dash-cam and doorbell cameras and if they see anything suspicious to make contact with us.”

