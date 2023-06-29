Ofwat addresses financial resilience concerns in Thames Water

Ofwat, the water industry regulator in the UK, has responded to concerns regarding the financial resilience of Thames Water.

While acknowledging the need for Thames Water to address issues such as poor environmental records and leakage performance, Ofwat has emphasised that the company possesses strong liquidity.

An Ofwat spokesperson said: “We have been clear that Thames Water has significant issues to address – their environmental record and leakage performance, for example, are poor.

“Alongside the turnaround of their operational performance, they need to improve their financial resilience too.

“But that is all in the context of a company that has strong liquidity – it recently received an additional £500 million from shareholders and has £4.4 billion of cash and committed funding.”