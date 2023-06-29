Finance & Markets

Ofwat addresses financial resilience concerns in Thames Water

Ofwat has stated that Thames Water has strong liquidity with recent additional funding and substantial cash reserves

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 29 June 2023
Image: Stephen William Robinson / Shutterstock

Ofwat, the water industry regulator in the UK, has responded to concerns regarding the financial resilience of Thames Water.

While acknowledging the need for Thames Water to address issues such as poor environmental records and leakage performance, Ofwat has emphasised that the company possesses strong liquidity.

An Ofwat spokesperson said: “We have been clear that Thames Water has significant issues to address – their environmental record and leakage performance, for example, are poor.

“Alongside the turnaround of their operational performance, they need to improve their financial resilience too.

“But that is all in the context of a company that has strong liquidity – it recently received an additional £500 million from shareholders and has £4.4 billion of cash and committed funding.”

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast