Wind power overtake coal in US energy race

The overall share of renewable energy sources in the US electrical mix has reached over a quarter, according to a report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 29 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Renewable energy has taken a significant leap forward in the US, with wind power surpassing coal in electricity generation.

According to data recently released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), wind energy outperformed coal in producing electricity in April.

The combined output of wind and solar power also exceeded that of nuclear energy, according to the report.

The EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report also reveals that solar energy, including small-scale distributed systems, experienced the highest growth rate among all energy sources.

With a 10.24% increase compared to the same period last year, solar power has emerged as the fastest-growing source of electrical generation in the US.

Wind energy also saw a modest increase of 1.97% compared to the previous year, contributing more than 12% of total electricity generation in the US.

Wind and solar power combined provided over 17% of the nation’s electrical output during the same period.

