On Saturday, wind power generated nearly 50.7% of British electricity, surpassing other energy sources such as nuclear, gas and solar according to the National Grid ESO.

The data reveals that wind power outperformed nuclear energy, which accounted for 20.2% of electricity generation and gas, which contributed 15.5%.

Solar energy contributed 7.1%, biomass 3.7%, imports 2.1%, coal 0.4%, hydro 0.3% and other sources made up the remaining percentage.