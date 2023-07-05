Efficiency & Environment

Nuclear watchdog endorses Japan’s Fukushima waste water release plan

The International Atomic Energy Agency has approved Japan’s plan to release treated water from Fukushima Daiichi into the sea, stating it poses negligible radiological impact

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 5 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Japan’s proposal to release treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station into the sea has received approval from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA conducted a comprehensive safety review and concluded that the plan adheres to international standards and poses minimal radiation impact.

The water, treated to remove radioactivity except for tritium, will be gradually discharged after dilution.

The IAEA will continue to monitor the process to ensure compliance with safety standards.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said: “The agency will also have a continuous on-site presence and provide live online monitoring on its website from the discharge facility.

“This will ensure the relevant international safety standards continue to be applied throughout the decades-long process laid out by the Government of Japan and TEPCO.”

