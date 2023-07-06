Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

NatWest to help businesses save money and go green

NatWest has partnered with Perse and Absolar to support businesses in reducing energy costs, embracing sustainable practices

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 6 July 2023
Image: Richard M Lee

NatWest has unveiled a collaboration with energy experts Perse and Absolar to aid businesses in lowering their energy expenses and transitioning towards more sustainable operations.

Through the partnership with Perse, NatWest will offer businesses access to personalised recommendations on optimising energy usage, free of charge.

By implementing minor adjustments in everyday operations and adopting appropriate low carbon technologies, businesses can reduce their carbon footprint while also saving money.

James Holian, Head of Business Banking at NatWest, said: “We want to help business owners navigate this complexity and connect them to resources and insights so they can both help tackle climate change and grow their businesses.”

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast