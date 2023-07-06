NatWest to help businesses save money and go green

NatWest has unveiled a collaboration with energy experts Perse and Absolar to aid businesses in lowering their energy expenses and transitioning towards more sustainable operations.

Through the partnership with Perse, NatWest will offer businesses access to personalised recommendations on optimising energy usage, free of charge.

By implementing minor adjustments in everyday operations and adopting appropriate low carbon technologies, businesses can reduce their carbon footprint while also saving money.

James Holian, Head of Business Banking at NatWest, said: “We want to help business owners navigate this complexity and connect them to resources and insights so they can both help tackle climate change and grow their businesses.”