UK hits record 80% peak zero carbon electricity generation in June

June witnessed a substantial contribution from zero carbon sources, with 46% of the nation’s electricity stemming from clean energy.

Notably, the peak was reached on 7th June at 10:00am, when a remarkable 80% of electricity generated came from zero carbon sources.

Gas retained its position as the largest fuel source, contributing to 36.9% of the electricity generated.

Wind power secured the second spot, accounting for 19.2% of the overall generation in June, highlighting the increasing significance of renewable energy sources.

Furthermore, coal’s role in electricity generation continued to diminish, representing a mere 0.3% in June.