Energy efficiency comes to visit UK homes

OVO has launched a team of Energy Experts to assist homeowners across the UK in improving energy efficiency and reducing costs.

The experts will provide personalised recommendations and conduct thorough home assessments to help households save energy and money.

OVO’s Energy Experts, who are qualified assessors, will evaluate each home’s unique features and lifestyle habits to create a customised Home Health Report.

It is estimated that with over 15 million energy inefficient homes in the UK, upgrading to higher energy efficiency standards could result in potential savings of up to £951 per year per household.