Energy efficiency comes to visit UK homes

OVO Energy is offering personalised home assessments and advice to improve energy efficiency and save money

Big Zero Report 2023

Tuesday 11 July 2023
OVO has launched a team of Energy Experts to assist homeowners across the UK in improving energy efficiency and reducing costs.

The experts will provide personalised recommendations and conduct thorough home assessments to help households save energy and money.

OVO’s Energy Experts, who are qualified assessors, will evaluate each home’s unique features and lifestyle habits to create a customised Home Health Report.

It is estimated that with over 15 million energy inefficient homes in the UK, upgrading to higher energy efficiency standards could result in potential savings of up to £951 per year per household.

