UK neighbours share washing lines, cut energy bills!

In a promising effort to reduce energy consumption and promote sustainability, neighbours across the UK are coming together to share washing lines.

According to a study conducted by Utilita Energy, nearly 1.3 million properties in England and Wales lack outdoor space for drying laundry.

Furthermore, an additional 1.4 million private renters are forbidden from doing so under their tenancy agreements.

Utilita Energy, in collaboration with NextDoor, has launched a campaign to address this issue.

The campaign aims to provide approximately 2.7 million households without outdoor drying space a convenient location to hang their laundry.

By pooling resources and sharing washing lines, participating neighbours can significantly reduce their reliance on energy-guzzling tumble dryers.

The research conducted by Utilita Energy revealed that households unable to dry laundry outside spend an extra £26.40 per summer season if they tumble dry an average of three loads of washing per week.

For those who rent and are prohibited from drying laundry despite having communal outside areas, this cost rises to a staggering £39 million.

Laura Roche, Managing Director of Nextdoor UK, commented: “Since the start of the cost of living crisis, we’ve seen neighbours go out of their way to help others.

“Whether that’s by batch cooking, offering free repair services or simply hosting a book club, Nextdoor is centred on cultivating kindness between neighbours and is the easiest way to meet and connect with people in your local area.”