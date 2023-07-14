Sunak urged to back pumped storage hydro investment

Scottish Renewables and the British Hydropower Association have penned a joint letter to the Prime Minister, calling on the government to provide urgent support for the deployment of long-duration electricity storage, particularly pumped storage hydro (PSH).

PSH operates like a giant battery, storing energy when it is abundant and releasing it when demand is high.

The technology utilises two water reservoirs at different elevations, with power generated as water moves from one reservoir to the other through a turbine.

During periods of low demand, water is pumped back to the upper reservoir for future use.

In their letter, the trade bodies emphasise the potential advantages of investing in PSH, which include reduced consumer bills, lower carbon dioxide emissions, decreased reliance on imported gas, and enhanced energy security.

The current commitment by the government is to introduce policies enabling investment in PSH by 2024. However, the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy Committee has recently recommended advancing this timeline to 2023, a recommendation strongly supported by Scottish Renewables and the British Hydropower Association.

Energy Live News has contacted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment – the Department did not respond before publication.