Finance & Markets

‘UK’s first’ peer-to-peer EV sharing platform turns idle cars into cash

A new platform enables EV owners to generate income by renting out their idle cars to other drivers

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 14 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

A peer-to-peer electric vehicle (EV) sharing platform, the first of its kind in the UK has been launched.

The Zoom EV platform allows EV owners to rent out their idle cars to like-minded drivers, creating an opportunity to generate income.

By renting out their EVs for a few hours twice a week, owners can potentially earn over £250 per month, which adds up to around £3,000 per year.

The platform gives owners control over accepting or rejecting bookings, and once a booking is confirmed, they simply need to meet the renter to hand over the keys.

Renters can easily sign up on the platform using their driving license – they can search for available EVs on the online map and book their desired time slots.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast