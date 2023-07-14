‘UK’s first’ peer-to-peer EV sharing platform turns idle cars into cash

A peer-to-peer electric vehicle (EV) sharing platform, the first of its kind in the UK has been launched.

The Zoom EV platform allows EV owners to rent out their idle cars to like-minded drivers, creating an opportunity to generate income.

By renting out their EVs for a few hours twice a week, owners can potentially earn over £250 per month, which adds up to around £3,000 per year.

The platform gives owners control over accepting or rejecting bookings, and once a booking is confirmed, they simply need to meet the renter to hand over the keys.

Renters can easily sign up on the platform using their driving license – they can search for available EVs on the online map and book their desired time slots.