Cable factory go-ahead fuels £17bn UK-Morocco power link

The UK’s first HVDC subsea cable factory in North Ayrshire has been approved by a local authority.

The North Ayrshire Council Planning Committee has granted full planning permission for XLCC’s ambitious venture in Hunterston, Scotland.

The global demand for high-voltage cables is expected to surge dramatically, with estimates indicating a six-fold increase over the next seven years.

XLCC has secured its initial order for four massive cables, each spanning an impressive distance of 3,800 kilometres.

These cables will facilitate the connection of solar and wind power generation in the Sahara to the UK, as part of the Xlinks Morocco-UK power project.

Santosh Patel, Director at Pick Everard, said: “We want the HVDC cable factory to be a beacon for others and an example of commitment to supporting our country’s drive to net zero.

“To reach our goals, expanding our solar and wind infrastructure is crucial, and this factory will help massively in accomplishing this.”